Move Santa Barbara County hosts Bike Light Giveaways

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) Cyclists in need of bike lights are in luck.

Move Santa Barbara County is bringing back "Iluminando La Noche" or Light Up The Night.

Organizers gave out free bike lights on Milpas on Monday night.

They have four more giveaway events this week.

A bike light giveaway will take place on State Street by the old Macy's Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

It will be followed by another one on the Westside (San Andres & Micheltorena) this Wednesday and in Carpinteria and Isla Vista on Thursday.

The events are intended to help cyclists be more visible during the long winter nights.

Move Santa Barbara County Program Administrator Barry Remis said the events coincide with the end Daylight Saving time when it gets darker earlier.

Remis said he hopes they run out of lights.

They want people to bring their bikes so they can install the lights on the spot.

They will also share information about their Bici Centro, the DIY or do-it-yourself bike repair shop on 434 Olive St. in Santa Barbara

You will find more information visit https:movesbcounty.org