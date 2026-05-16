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Oh Mercy! San Marcos uses big fifth inning to end first round playoff game early

SAN MARCOS LEUZINGER.00_01_16_06.Still002
Royals celebrate mercy-rule victory
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Published 12:38 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - San Marcos girls softball entered the bottom of the fifth inning holding a slim 2-0 lead over Leuzinger.

The Royals never had to take the field again defensively after erupting for eight runs as they advance 10-0 by mercy-rule after 5 innings in a first round CIF-Southern Section Division 5 home game.

Cal State Monterey Bay-commit Solana Sandoval ripped a 2-run home run to make it 4-0.

Emilia Morales finished off the uprising with a 2-run shot over the left-center field fence.

The Royals have a quick turnaround as they play their second round game on Saturday afternoon at University in Irvine.

Lucy Dessert pitched five scoreless innings for the Royals.

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Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

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