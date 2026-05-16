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Freshman pitcher Emily Morici leads DP to a first round CIF-SS playoff win

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Entenza Design
Chargers scored all 5 runs in third inning
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Published 12:20 am

GOLETA, Calif. (KEYT) - Emily Morici looked like a seasoned-senior in the circle.

But just a freshman Morici pitched a complete game shutout striking out 11 batters as Dos Pueblos blanked Crescenta Valley 5-0 in a first round CIF-Southern Section Division 3 playoff game.

The Chargers will play at La Salle in the second round in a game that has been moved to Monday rather than Saturday because of field concerns.

DP scored all five of their runs in a sloppy third inning for the Falcons.

Brooklyn Hedricks hit a line drive to center field that went off the glove of the outfielder allowing two runs to score.

(Hedricks frozen rope in the third inning to center was a key moment in the game. Entenza Design).

The Chargers plated two more runs on a wild pitch and a throwing error on the same play.

Dos Pueblos' offense was humming as they banged out 10 hits putting pressure on the Falcons defense.

(Idaho State-commit Anastasia Brunner singles in the first inning. Entenza Design).

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Mike Klan

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