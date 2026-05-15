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Santa Maria Police ask community aid for missing teen

Santa Maria Police Department
By
today at 8:29 pm
Published 8:36 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – Santa Maria Police are searching for 16-year-old Juliana Isaias-Santiago and her 8-month-old baby girl, last seen at Tommie Kunst Junior High School.

Juliana stands five feet, three inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds and was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Those with more information on their whereabouts are asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department immediately.

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