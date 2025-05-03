La Conchita Yard Sale attracts bargain hunters

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif.- Drivers can't miss the La Conchita yard sale sign along the 101.

The sale is a tradition on the first weekend in May.

The sale is known for surfboards, boogie boards.

The sale also includes plants, art, clothing, and jewelry this year.

One neighbor set out a door for free.

Neighbors also donate to a sale that raises money for the La Conchita organization.

Past fundraisers have paid for speed bumps not covered by the state or county.

The La Conchita Yard sale continues on Sunday.

Sale hours are up to the seller.