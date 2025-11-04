Final Ballots Coming In To Decide Proposition 50 in California

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - A steady stream of cars and voters have been coming through the Santa Barbara County election's office in the final hours of the current special election.

The ballot has only one decision for the voters to make. There are no candidates and no initiatives.

The people coming through on Election Day had answers basically in two categories: The voters who knew they were going to vote, but had not had a chance to do it yet until this deadline, and others who had not made up their mind on the possible change on district lines which could happen.

The ballot drop box in front of the elections office was busy, but it has already been cleared out three or four times today. The final batch will be accepted up to 8:00 p.m. when the election ends and the polls close.

If there is a line and voters are in place they will be accepted in to vote.

Election workers have already been verifying signatures and preparing the ballots for counting.

That process is done in advance in the case there is an issue with a signature that doesn't match or a damaged ballot. The election workers attempt to find the voter to correct the issue so the vote can count.

(More details, photos and video will be added here later today.)

