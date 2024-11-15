Tracking winds and rain Friday, drying out this weekend

Temperatures fall 10 degrees below normal Friday. Highs warm into the 50s and 60s for most of the area and skies turn partly cloudy as a trough brings in mid to high level clouds. The chance for rain continues today through early Saturday morning. Isolated showers will develop quick and move fast, meaning rainfall amounts will be in the tenth of an inch or less. Winds pick up near the south facing beaches and a WInd Advisory will be in effect until 8pm with gusts nearing 50mph.

It will be a damp and cool Saturday. While theres the chance of more pop up showers, most models show our viewing area staying dry. Winds remain breezy through the afternoon and wind prone areas will be impacted the most. High Surf will be something to note as well and low lying areas will see abnormally high tides and the chance for some flooding.

We begin to dry out and warm up Sunday. Skies turn sunny and temperatures remain cooler than average. Santa Ana winds return Tuesday bringing a significant warming trend and most areas rise back into the 70s. Fire concerns arise, so make sure to practice fire safety as you're head into the new workweek. The wind event will only last through Thursday before dying down.