Slight chance for Halloween showers

Clouds build in north of Point Conception on Halloween morning. It will be a foggy and spooky morning for those headed out to school or work early. South facing beaches through Ventura will wake up to cool and clear skies. Temperatures in the morning will be extra cool, have those heaters on and bundle up! Skies turn mostly sunny for the entire viewing area by the afternoon and it will be another pleasant and mild afternoon. A weak cold front moves through, but wont be strong enough to affect temperatures, the Santa Barbara South coast warms by a few degrees. Some Northern communities may ruin into a light shower and some sprinkles early this morning but drying out just in time for trick or treating. Bundle those kids up as you're heading out. Once the sun sets, temperatures free-fall and we cool off into the mid 40s and low 30s overnight. Winds may be blustery at times and attribute to a degree or two of cooling.

Clear skies in southern beaches and fog in the north will be the trend Friday morning as well. Visibility may be an issue for the first few hours of the morning. Skies clear out and another perfect autumn day is on tap. Expect a cool morning and mild afternoon with light winds. Enjoy your Friday!

Our next system arrives this weekend. Saturday morning a potent cold front moves over the area. This system is strong enough to produce periods of light rain and strong winds. It is an unseasonably cool system, so snow levels plummet and we may see a rain snow mixture in higher elevation peaks. Expect on and off showers with strong cool winds throughout the day. Rainfall amounts look to be around a tenth to a quarter inch. Winds are forecasted to gust near 40mph, right around advisory levels. It will be a damp Sunday morning as the front exits the area. In it's wake, we are left with cool and unsettled air for the first half of the morning, so expect more light showers. We begin to dry out by the evening and the first half of next week will be dry and sunny.