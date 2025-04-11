Cooler Saturday, mild weekend temps

Temperatures will cool on Saturday leaving us with mild and enjoyable temperatures - mostly high 60s and low 70s.

Inland temperatures will remain above normal, with coastal temperatures near normal.

Onshore flow will be increasing this weekend.

That will also bring low clouds farther inland from the coast line.

Partly cloudy conditions expected on Saturday, with better clearing in the valleys.

Little change in temperatures for our Sunday so overall calm and pleasant weather will continue.

Mostly 60 degree temperatures are in the forecast for us next week with light drizzle chances during times of dense fog and clouds but no major storms are being tracked for the region.