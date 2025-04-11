Skip to Content
High School Sports

Channel League baseball results: Dons grab a piece of first place

San Marcos loses a low-scoring game to Pacifica
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Dons scored 7 runs in the first three innings and cruised to an 8-1 win over Buena to complete a season sweep of the Bulldogs.

The win moves the Dons into a first place tie with Ventura at 7-2-1 in the Channel League.

Zeke Adderley drove in 2 runs with a triple as part of a 3-run first inning for the Dons who improved to 13-6-1 overall.

Elsewhere in the Channel League Pacifica edged San Marcos 2-1 to move to 7-3 in league.

(The Royals lone run was scored in the second inning. Entenza Design).

Dos Pueblos lost at Rio Mesa 4-3.

