Emergency Shore Fishing Rules Take Effect in California Amid Rising Shark Safety Concerns

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—With summer crowds returning to California beaches, state wildlife officials are rolling out emergency restrictions on shore-based shark fishing—saying the changes are aimed at reducing the risk of dangerous encounters between hooked sharks and swimmers.

The California Fish and Game Commission has approved temporary rules banning the use of large hooks and wire leaders commonly used when targeting sharks from beaches, piers, jetties, and within 1,000 yards of shore. The restrictions stretch from Pigeon Point in Northern California down to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Officials with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife say the decision comes as warmer ocean temperatures are expected to keep more juvenile great white sharks in nearshore waters during peak beach season.

“We’re really worried that if someone catches a large shark and is fighting it with this heavy metal leader, that the shark could wrap itself around a person,” said John Ugoretz with the department. He pointed to a 2014 incident in which a swimmer was bitten during the struggle with a hooked shark.

The emergency rules are designed to reduce that risk by limiting gear that can entangle large sharks close to crowded beaches.

However, some local anglers say the change could make shark fishing more difficult and less effective.

Nicolas Johanson, a Santa Barbara resident who fishes locally, said wire leaders are commonly used for shark fishing because of the strength needed to handle larger species.

“I understand that it’s for great white protection,” Johanson said. “But wire leaders are pretty useful in most shark fishing.”

State officials emphasize the rules are not meant to stop recreational fishing altogether. Anglers can continue targeting other species using existing regulations—just without gear designed for large shark fishing in nearshore areas.

The restrictions will remain in place for 180 days while the state evaluates whether to make them permanent.

Officials say the goal is to keep both beachgoers and marine life safer during peak summer conditions, when swimmers, surfers, and anglers are sharing the same waters.