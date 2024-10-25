A foggy Friday morning, bright & mild afternoon

Dense low level clouds moved back in Thursday night and will create visibility problems Friday morning. Make sure to drive safely as you head out the door! The sun makes it's debut by midday and a clear and slightly cooler afternoon is expected. Highs warm into the 60s and 70s by the beaches and 80s inland. Overnight lows will cool into the 50s and 60s. A slight evening breeze will arrive and wind prone areas will be rather blustery.

More marine clouds arrive Saturday and hang around the beaches until lunch. Visibility will be a problem for most, fog prone areas will see visibility down to a quarter of a mile or less. Skies will be slow to clear, but sunshine will prevail by the evening. Temperatures cool slightly, it will be a great afternoon for a beach bike ride.

It will be a cool and cloudy Sunday as low pressure impacts the Pacific Northwest. Temperatures drop 3-5 degrees and clouds hang around for the majority of the day.