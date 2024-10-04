Cooling down Friday, staying warm this weekend

It will be a foggy Friday morning along the Central Coast beaches. Clouds eventually give way to sunshine and temperatures fall a few degrees. Onshore flow pushes clouds deeper into the valleys and may hold for an additional hour or so by the beaches, this will mean high temperatures will fall 5-8 degrees from yesterday.

We stay above average Saturday with an Excessive Heat Warning starting at 10am. This warning highlights interior portions of the Central Coast and temperatures will still be into the 90s and triple digits. If you live inland, it will be a great weekend to head to the beach to stay out of the heat! Coastal areas warm into the 70s and low 80s. Clouds may be tricky to forecast, depending on your microclimate but the entire area will have partly to mostly sunny skies by the late afternoon.

Peak heating occurs Sunday. This next mini heatwave will not be as impactful and temperatures stay moderate near the beaches. The Excessive Heat Warning will expire Monday night. High pressure begins to break down by Tuesday and we cool off through at least the middle of next week. By Wednesday and Thursday, the entire area fall below average. Expect clouds to linger each morning and winds to pick up each evening.