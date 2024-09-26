A tranquil Thursday, tracking a picture perfect weekend

Expect another morning of low clouds and fog Thursday. The marine layer will be thin, meaning less misting and drizzle. There will be some visibility concerns but clouds will clear out fast. Highs look to be within a degree or two form yesterday. Inland areas rise into the 80s and 90s while beaches stay mild into the 60s and 70s. Winds will be light, so head outdoors and enjoy a run by the beach or even a game of golf.

The thin marine layer will be back Friday morning. This is good news because clouds will clear out quickly and no morning misting. Temperatures rise 3-8 degrees today and its the perfect way to kickstart our weekend! Onshore flow weakens and high pressure builds, causing warmer and drier conditions. It will be sunny and 70s here in Santa Barbara, we couldn't ask for a better day!

Our stagnant but delightful weather pattern continues this weekend. A few clouds cover the skies in the morning and give way to sunshine by midday. Highs fall a few degrees due to stronger onshore flow but differences will be minimal. We begin our next warming trend by Monday of next week. It will be a toasty extended forecast for inland areas while the marine layer shield the coasts. Highs range into the 80s and 90s inland and 70s for the beaches.