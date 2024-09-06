Extreme heat Friday, cooling into next week

Dangerous heat continues Friday. Overnight lows in Santa Barbara only fell to the 70s, so we will start the morning on the hot and dry side. Almost no marine clouds have formed and a stronger offshore push helps skies stay clear. Humidity values plummet to single digits by the evening. Fire weather concerns are heightened today with the heat and strong/dry winds. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the entire Santa Barbara SW Coast and in the Santa Ynez mountains and lasts until 10pm Saturday. An Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory have been extended until 8pm Monday. Keep an eye on those at risk and look for changes to your child's sports and after school programs. Highs climb into the upper 90s in Santa Barbara while 8 or more cities reach past 100.

Saturday is copy and paste, just a degree or so cooler. We may have a few more morning clouds, but as of now cloud cover looks minimal. Avoid heading outdoors from 2-3pm or peak heating hours, save those workouts or hikes for early or late in the day. Highs warm into the 80s and 90s near the South facing beaches. Other coastal areas warm into the upper 70s and 80s. Triple digits are expected inland.

By Sunday high pressure starts to break down and out heatwave will come to an end. Temperatures slowly taper off until about Tuesday of next week, when there will be more of a dramatic cooling trend. Onshore flow returns and the marine layer forms by the beaches. Most of the area will fall 8-10 degrees! The rest of the week looks rather stagnant with clouds in the morning and clearing by the afternoon.