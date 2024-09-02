Skip to Content
Warming up Monday, tracking the next heatwave

Some marine clouds moved in Monday morning by the coasts and a few areas of patchy fog developed. All clouds will clear by the later half of the morning and mostly sunny skies win out. Temperatrues rise today and the next heatwave looms around the corner. Most of the area will be a 5-7 degrees above average and above triple digits inland. More tolerable conditions occur near the beach as highs rise into the 70s and 80s. It will be. a great day to surf, barbecue and bike ride! Weaker sundowner winds occur at the Gaviota Coast overnight.

We heat up further Tuesday with some marine clouds in the morning. Similar cloud clearing pattern and light onshore winds help us warm up fast. Peak heating occurs around 2-3pm where highs should climb into the 70s and 80s by the beaches and triple digits inland.

It will be a warm Wednesday as high pressure moves in. Peak heating occurs Thursday and its likely that clouds wont develop or should clear very quickly. Excessive Heat Warnings go into effect for most interior portions of the Central Coast and last through Friday. It's likely that more watches and warnings will be issued by the National Weather Service as the heatwave draws closer. We stay toasty Friday before a slight cooling trend occurs into the weekend.

