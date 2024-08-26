Peak heating Tuesday, cooling off later this week

A few clouds develop overnight Monday, bringing partly cloudy skies to areas north of Point Conception Tuesday. Clouds scatter and mostly sunny skies continue the warming trend for the Central Coast. Offshore winds will bring in warm and dry air into the areal, causing temperatures to warm another 3-5 degrees. Beaches warm above average and highs climb into the 70s and low 80s. Inland valleys warm into the 80s while the interior rises into the 90s. Winds may be strong into the evening hours, but not quite up to advisory levels.

The calm and tranquil weather pattern continues Wednesday. Onshore flow strengthens and causes temperatures to fall. With these stronger winds, we can expect more marine clouds, which will burn off by midday. Highs fall 4-8 degrees from the previous day and the area will sit within a degree or two of normal.

We cool off further Thursday. More marine clouds blanket the beaches in the morning and some areas of fog develop. Mostly sunny skies prevail by the middle of the day, so head out and enjoy! Conditions stay calm through the end of the workweek, as temperatures fall by a few degrees each day. Clouds may be stubborn in northern counties into the weekend. The calm and stagnant weather pattern wont last for too long, so head to the beach and soak up the mild conditions while they last.