Beach Hazards Statement issued April 12 at 2:23PM PDT until April 12 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Elevated surf of 3 to 6 feet with isolated sets to 7
feet, along with dangerous rip currents and breaking waves.
* WHERE…Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Ventura County
Beaches, Malibu Coast, Los Angeles County Beaches and Palos
Verdes Hills.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip
currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can
wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats
nearshore.
Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or
stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly
locations in such conditions, so stay off the rocks.