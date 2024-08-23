Strong winds and cooler temperatures Friday

Strong winds continue this morning near the Gaviota Coast. Wind speeds were up to advisory levels last night and reports show 50mph wind gusts. The advisory will expire at 6am, but forecasts show that winds stay strong until am. If this is the case, the advisory will be extended. Another round of gusty winds occur tonight, meaning by 2pm there will be another Wind Advisory to be issued. This along with the dry fire fuels heightens fire risk for today. We are expecting high humidity values, and cooler temperatures today, so while fire concerns may be heightened, the conditions will be less favorable for quick fire development. Highs climb into the 60s and 70s by the beaches with increased fog and cloud cover. This is a significant temperature drop from yesterday. Clouds clear out for most areas by midday and it will be a pleasant and fall like day! Head out and enjoy because this cooling trend wont last long.

We stay below average Saturday and conditions remain close to the same. Some Northern County beaches will see sweater weather and stubborn marine clouds while South facing beaches will clear by midday. Temperatures will be within a degree or two of Friday and gusty sundowner winds occur again overnight.

Warmer conditions occur Sunday with more sunshine. The warming trend strengthens Monday and Tuesday and temperatures soar another 5-10 degrees. These will be the warmest day of the week before we cool down yet again Wednesday.