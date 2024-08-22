A taste of fall this weekend before heating back up next week

A big cooling trend begins, temperatures fall 5-10 degrees Thursday! Low clouds and the marine layer appear by the beaches and dense fog will disrupt your morning commute. By midday, clouds will retreat back to the ocean and mostly sunny skies prevail. Winds look light, but onshore flow will help aid in the cooling process. It's also a cool morning for most areas, especially valleys as low temperatures Wednesday night dipped into the upper 40s in Santa Ynez and Buellton.

Another cool and cloudy morning appears Friday. Marine clouds may be more stubborn today and Saturday. Stronger onshore flow helps the clouds seep into the Santa Ynez valleys. Mostly sunny skies still prevail by the later half of the day. Highs warm into the 60s and low 70s by the beaches and it will be the coolest day of the workweek. It may be sweater weather in some beach communities!

Saturday is rinse and repeat. Clouds in the morning, cooler than average temperatures and sunshine by the evening. Our next warming trend begins Monday as highs climb back into the 70s by the coasts, on Tuesday we should warm into the triple digits inland. Extended forecast looks above average and sunny!