High pressure parks over the area Monday

An Excessive Heat Warning is still in effect for interior areas, A Heat Advisory remains in effect for the Santa Ynez Mountains until 8pm Tuesday. In addition to the heat, the marine layer makes an appearance each morning. Some visibility concerns arise, so make sure to plan accordingly on your morning commute. Once the clouds disappear temperatures rise quickly. The entire Central Coast will be above average and temperatures warm into the 60s and upper 70s by the beaches. Highs climb into the 80s and upper 90s inland.

Tuesday looks to be the last hot day before a slight cooling trend begins. High pressure will sit close to our coverage area, bringing in hot and dry air. Highs will be within a degree or two of Monday. The marine layer may be more dense and fog will appear throughout sections of the 101. We may even see a light misting for a few hours. Winds may be blustery at times, especially by the Gaviota Coast.

We begin to cool down dramatically Wednesday. Temperatures fall rapidly as high pressure tracks east and onshore flow increases. We cool off a few more degrees Thursday, not much difference for the extended forecast other than a slight warmup Friday and Saturday.