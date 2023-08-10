Tracking showers Thursday morning

Chances for showers remain favorable Thursday morning as tropical moisture from Eugene streams into the area along with southwesterly flow aloft. I believe pop up showers will persist, mainly through the first half of the day with rain amounts looking light. The showers that do pop up will be fast moving, so periods of rain will be rather short lived. Some models show showers developing as late as 6PM, so keep this in mind as you head home from work. Temperatures will be cooler today as well. The tropical storm Eugene has weakened into a low pressure system that will sit over Southern California throughout the weekend, keeping temperatures cooler as well.

We might see some lingering morning showers Friday. Chances look to be around 10% and the most likely areas would be the interior of San Luis Obispo and near Cuyama Valley. Atmospheric conditions do not look as favorable as Thursday morning but with daytime heating and some instability, it is possible that thunderstorms could develop. Temperatures will warm a degree or two with highs reaching into the 60s and 70s near the coast and 80s inland. Expect more sunshine and better clearing towards the evening.

Saturday will warm up a few degrees as well, we will stay below average through the weekend with more sunshine. Temperatures continue to rebound and a slight warming trend is observed into next week. By Wednesday temperatures will be back up to above normal.