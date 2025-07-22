Skip to Content
Channel Islands United 14u boys water polo win championship at JOs

Dana Zertuche
Tournament favorite CIU 14u wins the title at JOs
IRVINE, Calif. - The Channel Islands United Water Polo Club did exactly what they set out to do, win the 14u Boys Platinum Division championship at the Junior Olympics.

CIU defeated Greenwich Aquatics of Connecticut 13-7 in the finals.

Channing Wigo and Ren Fugikake were named Co-MVPs of the tournament.

The CIU boys 14u captured the gold, going undefeated in the tournament including a thrilling 13-12 semifinal victory over Patriot of Irvine who claimed the bronze.

The team is coached by Wolf Wigo.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

