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Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams turn SB High School into Rams House

RAMS AT SBHS BROLL.00_00_01_13.Still001
Rams stars entertained hundreds of campers
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today at 8:40 am
Published 8:35 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Los Angeles Rams Pro Bowl stars Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams hosted more than 500 kids for a youth football camp put on by FlexWork Sports.

The high-energy camp had kids ages 6 to 16 rotate to different stations and perform football drills.

Nacua and Williams were at one station together playing offense and defense with the kids. The Rams stars also posed for group and individual photos.

"Oh it feels amazing," began Williams. "This is what it's all about, being in the position we are in and still have the humbleness to be able to come back and give back to the community. This is how I got inspired, pretty sure this is how Puka got inspired too so it's just a blessing."

Current Santa Barbara High School football players were volunteer coaches at some of the skill stations.

Following the four hour camp at Santa Barbara, Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams headed to Bakersfield for a second four hour camp Saturday evening.

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Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

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