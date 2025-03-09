Robert Garcia opens new boxing academy

OXNARD, Calif.-Boxing great Robert Garcia of Oxnard is celebrating a grand opening.

Garcia reminisced about boxing in Oxnard during the opening of the Robert Garcia Boxing Academy (RGBA) in Moreno Valley.

It's a place where people of all levels can sign up for boxing classes.

Friends and family from Oxnard attended the grand opening and called the academy the most beautiful gym they had ever seen.

People crowded around to see it and to hear what Robert Garcia and his brother Mikey had to say.