Santa Barbara Masters Swimming makes big splash at Nationals

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A team of 40 swimmers from the Santa Barbara Masters Swim Team achieved an impressive fifth-place finish at the U.S. Masters Swimming (USMS) Nationals held in Mission Viejo from August 21-25, 2024.

The competition featured 1,281 swimmers and 222 teams from across the nation, showcasing a high level of talent and competition.

Head Coach Mark Stori says about the team’s effort, “We’re excited to improve on our 6th place team finish from our 2023 Nationals and it’s a very cool testament to the depth of the swimming talent in the Santa Barbara area.

Having athletes from the ages of 20-87 participate at the meet was fantastic and so much fun to have such an array of life experiences to share.”

Numerous swimmers from the Santa Barbara team delivered outstanding performances, earning top-ten placements in their respective age groups and securing multiple national championships.

Notably, 1960 Olympian Jeff Farrell excelled by winning gold medals in the 50, 100, and 400 freestyle events.

Another standout was 1980 Olympian David Sims, who clinched gold in the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly.

Additionally, UCSB Swimming alumnus Kevin Mendoza showcased his prowess by securing victories in the 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle, 50 butterfly, and 100 butterfly events.

The women's 70+ 200 freestyle relay team, consisting of Marion Schoneberger, Monica Little, Elizabeth Boscacci, and Lynn Rutherford, also crushed the field in their race.

The event was held at the Marguerite Aquatics Complex in Mission Viejo, a venue renowned for hosting prestigious swimming competitions.

