From Educator to Candidate for Governor: Tony Thurmond Outlines Vision for California

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— For Tony Thurmond, education is more than public policy — it's personal.

"Education is always the great equalizer," Thurmond said. "No matter your circumstances, if you can get an education, you can change the narrative and the direction of your life."

The current California State Superintendent of Public Instruction is fighting for his spot in the race for governor, bringing a platform focused on affordability, housing, healthcare, and expanded social programs.

Thurmond often points to his own upbringing as the foundation of his political career and policy priorities.

"It took me from being a young person living in poverty and working jobs that paid $3 an hour to being able to buy a home, provide for a family, and become elected to serve my community," he said.

During his time leading California's public education system, Thurmond says he helped expand access to universal preschool, free school meals, mental health resources, and broadband infrastructure.

"Helping to create free preschool for every four-year-old, universal meals for every hungry kid, $4 billion for mental health to help students in our state, and then $6 billion for broadband internet," Thurmond said while outlining accomplishments he believes prepared him for higher office.

A major focus of his gubernatorial campaign is affordability, an issue he says affects Californians across the state.

"I think in the first year, Californians can expect to get a tax credit so they’ve got more money in their pocket every single month to deal with these rising costs," Thurmond said. "Government can't just lower the cost of private property, but we can help Californians who are struggling."

Housing and healthcare are also central parts of his platform.

"My top plan is to help build two million housing units using surplus property that school districts have in every single county in the state," Thurmond said. "And on top of that, I want to offer down payment assistance grants to Californians who want the chance to own a home. That's the American dream, and it's slipping away."

Thurmond is also advocating for expanded social programs and increased taxes on wealthy Californians to help fund public services.

The former social worker and educator says his life experience sets him apart from other candidates in the race.

"I believe in this state," Thurmond said. "In spite of the challenges that it's facing, I think a better California is possible."