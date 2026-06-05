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San Luis Obispo County

SLO County Man arrested for felony vandalism, obstruction and a restraining order violation after two-hour standoff on Los Osos Valley Road Friday

KEYT
By
today at 3:50 pm
Published 4:00 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – A 43-year-old man was arrested on a felony arrest warrant after a two-hour standoff outside his home in the 4700 block of Los Osos Valley Road Friday.

On June 5, the Sheriff's Special Enforcement Detail served a felony search warrant at a home in the 4700 block of Los Osos Valley Road stated a press release Friday.

The subject of the warrant, a 43-year-old man, was wanted for felony vandalism, violating a domestic violence restraining order, and obstruction of justice stemming from an incident last week explained the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, the 43-year-old had previously threatened law enforcement officers and nearby residents and he refused to exit his home when the Special Enforcement Detail arrived Friday morning to make an arrest.

Members of the Sheriff's Crisis Negotiation Team unsuccessfully attempted to contact the man and he stated his intent to not exit the home and made threats towards Sheriff's personnel on the scene detailed the local law enforcement agency.

The man was alone inside the home and multiple law enforcement tools were deployed at the scene, including chemical agents, to induce him to leave the residence shared the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

After two hours, the 43-year-old exited the home and he was taken into custody without further incident shared the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

A search of the home revealed the presence of several homemade incendiary devices added the county-based law enforcement organization.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County

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