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Teen suffers critical injuries in Santa Maria after Thursday shooting

KEYT
By
New
today at 3:09 pm
Published 3:21 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – A teenager suffered critical injuries after being shot at the 500 block of South Broadway in Santa Maria around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, according to Santa Maria Police.

The SMPD found the wounded victim and took them to Marian Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

SMPD officers looked for witnesses and evidence to possibly determine who might be responsible before turning the investigation over to its Violent Crimes Unit.

The investigation remains ongoing and those with information on any suspects involved are asked to contact the SMPD.

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Caleb Nguyen

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