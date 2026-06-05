Miramar Swim Raft Has Returned for the Season

MONTECITO, Calif. (KEYT) - One of the favorite summer spots for kids of all ages is the Miramar swim raft.

It was recently placed in it's near-shore spot in front of the Rosewood Miramar Beach, but it not exclusive to the property. Instead it is for all to enjoy.

It is just far enough for a short swim for those who want to hang out or take a dive off the wooden platform. This raft has been a favorite of the resort guests and those coming to this historic beach for more than 100 years.

It will be in the water from now until Labor day weekend. Lifeguards will be on duty from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Last weekend it didn't take long for a big group of kids to hop on board and start enjoying this seasonal tradition.

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