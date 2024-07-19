Skip to Content
AFC Bournemouth announces Tyler Adams injury ahead of Wrexham preseason game at UCSB

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - AFC Bournemouth is excited to begin their preseason games in America but they shared some unfortunate news at a press conference in Santa Barbara.

Cherries manager Andoni Iraloa disclosed that midfielder and U.S. National Team member Tyler Adams underwent back surgery and will miss the start of the English Premier League season.

He said Adams decided to get surgery after he played in pain during Copa America with the U.S. squad.

Iraloa could not say how long Adams will be sidelined.

AFC Bournemouth plays Wrexham AFC on Saturday at UCSB with kickoff at 4 p.m.

Mike Klan

