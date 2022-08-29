Celebration set for Dons football legend Booker Brown who passed away in July

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Dons football great Booker Brown will be remembered and celebrated on Friday, September 2 at 10am at La Playa Stadium at Santa Barbara City College.

An afternoon reception will take place at 4pm at Harry's Plaza Cafe.

Booker died on July 18, 2022 at the age of 69.

He graduated Santa Barbara High School in 1970 and became a standout offensive lineman at Santa Barbara City College and then at USC.

He helped the Trojans win the 1972 National Championship.

Booker played pro ball first in the World Football League and then in the NFL with the San Diego Chargers.