From Camarillo to the Cowboys: All-Pro punter Bryan Anger is coming off his best NFL season

OXNARD, Calif. - Although Bryan Anger now makes his offseason home in Tampa, Florida, the 2007 Camarillo High School graduate enjoyed being back in Ventura County for the Dallas Cowboys training camp in Oxnard.

"I have a ton of relatives so I have had family every day that we have had practice so it's pretty special," said Anger.

The 33-year old had a special 2021 NFL season.

He was named to his first Pro Bowl and was named Second Team All-Pro.

Anger averaged 48.4 yards per punt last season for Dallas.

"It was awesome," began Anger. "The team was great and can't do it without the rest of my special teams crew, coach Bones( John Fassel) is amazing, just as a whole we had a great year last year."

Back at Camarillo Anger was a terrific wide receiver and punter for the Scorpions.

"We were good," recalled Anger. "We made the playoffs but lost to Moorpark."

He was one of the top punters in the nation during his senior year and landed a scholarship at Cal.

Anger trained with kicking specialist Chris Sailer making the drive to Sherman Oaks.

"Junior year I started getting more serious with punting," said Anger even though he loved playing receiver in high school.

In college Anger earned First Team All-Pac 12 honors three consecutive seasons and was selected in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft by Jacksonville.

The Cowboys are the fourth team that Anger has played for in the NFL and in the offseason he signed a three-year contract with Dallas.