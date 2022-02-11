Rams hold final practice and media session before the Super Bowl

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. - It is almost game time!

The Los Angeles Rams held their final practice of the year as they made final preparations for Super Bowl LVI versus Cincinnati at SoFi Stadium on Sunday with kickoff at 3:30pm.

Rams head coach Sean McVay told the media afterwards, "The players, the stillness, the calmness that they have, the confidence in their preparation, I feel really good. I’m excited to be able to go watch these guys compete to the best of their ability. As coaches, we’ll try to be poised, make good decisions and that’s all we’re going to do. And we’re going to enjoy the moment.”

The Rams have enjoyed the comforts of home in the two weeks leading up to the Super Bowl.

Except for Thursday's practice at the Rose Bowl due to high winds in Thousand Oaks, the Rams have practiced at their regular facility located at Cal Lutheran University.

Injuries will keep tight end Tyler Higbee and offensive lineman Joe Noteboom out of the Super Bowl.