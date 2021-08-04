Skip to Content
More Sports
By
Published 11:10 pm

Araujo selected to play in MLS All-Star Game and parents surprise him with a visit

ARAUJO ALL STAR SURPRISE.00_00_14_24.Still001
LA Galaxy
Lompoc's Julian Araujo was selected to the MLS All-Star Game.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - 19-year old Julian Araujo is a first-time Major League Soccer All-Star and his parents made sure it was a special moment.

They came to Los Angeles from Lompoc and greeted Araujo with a sign that said, "Congrats you're an All-Star."

They also had a jersey, balloons and plenty of hugs.

Araujo is a standout right back in his third season with the LA Galaxy.

He has three assists in his last 3 games.

The MLS All-Star game is on Wednesday, August 25 in Los Angeles.

They will play against a star-studded team from LIGA MX.

Sports / Video
Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content