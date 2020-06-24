Look for the Helpers: Pro soccer player gives back to hometown

Community

As our area is faced with ongoing changes due to a growing pandemic, we are bringing stories of people doing good in the community during a time of uncertainty.

Help us look for the helpers!

Hometown Hero

A professional soccer player born and raised in Lompoc is giving back to his community.

Julian Araujo is a defender for the LA Galaxy and a former Lompoc High School student.

He recently had meals delivered to local farm workers. Araujo wasn't able to be there in person, but his mother went in his place.

Araujo said farm workers bend over backwards to provide for their families just like his parents did when he was growing up.

Each meal came with a card from Araujo in English and Spanish, which read, "When the sun rises you go to work. When the sun goes down you continue working. Thank you for working with your hands, your mind and your heart."

Araujo tells the NewsChannel, "I just wanted to let them know they are appreciated and their hard work doesn't go unnoticed."

This isn't the first time Araujo has delivered meals to front line workers. He's sent meals to staff at Lompoc High School, Dignity Health Urgent Care Center, social service workers and the Lompoc County Health Clinic.