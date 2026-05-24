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I Madonnari artists return year after year

Tracy Lehr / KEYT
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Published 7:11 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) Art lovers watched I Madonnari artists work for a second day on Saturday.

When the sun came out, some artists opened umbrellas to work in the shade.

The money raised goes to the Children's Creative Project that funds art programs at school throughout Santa Barbara County.

It also helps children see performing artists visiting the area.

Sydney Straetz and Wren Stepan are working on a square sponsored by Nora McNeely Hurley and Michael Hurley.

"Normally we are working all the way up until they take the picture on Monday but we are ahead this year," said Stepan.

They plan to work on the pastel frame on Monday.

"It is a fun art weekend away from normal work and life and such and being surrounded by all the artists," said Straerz.

They credited their Ventura High School art teacher Lauren Minadeo for introducing them to the festival.

Now they all take part year after year.

A children's area allows youngsters to draw in smaller squares.

I Madonnari continues on Memorial Day with music, art and food.

For more information visit https:/ccp.sbceo.org

Article Topic Follows: Community Events

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Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

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