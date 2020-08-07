Pro surfer Sage Erickson thrilled to compete in Rumble at the Ranch

More Sports

LEMOORE, Calif. - Pro surfing competition returns on Sunday, August 9 for a one-day, winner-take-all event at the Surf Ranch.

Rumble at the Ranch is a first-ever mixed tag team event featuring 16 of the world's top surfers including Ventura resident Sage Erickson.

The 29-year old Erickson is thrilled to not only be back in the water, but she is paired with 11-time WSL champion Kelly Slater who also owns the Surf Ranch.

Erickson and Slater will match-up in the first round against the team of Seth Moniz and 4-time WSL champion Carissa Moore.

2019 was an uneven season for Erickson but she scored a much-needed victory at the Vans US Open of Surfing.

Santa Barbara's Lakey Peterson and Conner Coffin will also compete in the Rumble at the Ranch which will be held without fans due to Covid-19.

The event will be broadcast live on WorldSurfLeague.com starting at 12pm Pacific Time.