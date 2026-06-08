Santa Maria LGBTQ+ Community Shows Off Their Pride

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – A special event over the weekend kicked off Pride Month celebrations for the community of Santa Maria, embracing the opportunity to Love Out Loud.

Non-profit organization, House of Pride and Equality – or HOPE, hosts a variety of events for the region's LGBTQ+ community throughout the month of June to encourage a more inclusive and diverse Santa Maria.

The organization says events like Santa Maria Pride 2026 gives LGBTQ+ people a place to exist, and create a safe environment for the community.

"We're creating the ultimate safe space for the LGBTQ community," says HOPE executive director Suzette Lopez. "Santa Maria needs to let their LGBTQ community know that we are an inclusive city or we're working towards that. And the best way to do that is to throw the biggest Pride that we can."

Lopez says LGBTQ+ people have fought for their rights for years, and having annual Pride celebrations continues the push for inclusion.

"Pride started as a riot, as a protest. And so we are peacefully celebrating our ability to love out loud today."

Marking its 8th year, Santa Maria Pride 2026 included a resource fair, vendor market, live music and entertainment, kid-friendly crafts and activities for kids, food trucks, more.

For more information, resources, and upcoming events, visit HOPE's website.

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