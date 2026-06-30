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Local Forecast

Weather conditions see little to no change until Thursday

KEYT
By
Published 5:04 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Happy Tuesday! The coasts and valleys in the Central Coast can expect overnight to early morning low clouds.

Very light drizzle is possible for portions of the coasts and valleys as well. This week weather conditions will see very little change with only a small rise in temperatures by Thursday. However, temperatures will be below average for this time of year.

Today, temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s through out the region. It will be one of those weeks where it is warm in the sun, but cool in the shade. Due to a cyclonic flow and a series of low pressure systems moving through the PNW, onshore flow will be moderate to strong, resulting in afternoon sundowner winds for the wind prone areas. No wind alerts are in place.

By Thursday, temperatures will slightly warm and mostly clear skies will be more consistent through the holiday weekend.

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Mackenzie Lake

Mackenzie Lake is the Chief Meteorologist for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mackenzie, click here.

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