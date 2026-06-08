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Local Forecast

Sunny Tuesday, tracking a warm week

KEYT
By
Updated
today at 3:22 pm
Published 3:01 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Sunshine continues Tuesday with warm temperatures.

A wind advisory has been issued for the Gaviota coast for Monday night.

Temperatures are expected to be 5 to 10 degrees above normal this week in our area.

Wednesday will likely be the hottest day.

The marine layer will stay present for most days this week.

More clouds are possible over the weekend dependent on tropical moisture from the southeast.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

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Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

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