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Ventura County officials investigating dead body in Oxnard

MGN Online
By
New
today at 4:28 pm
Published 4:52 pm

OXNARD, Calif. (KEYT) – Ventura County officials are investigating a dead body incident after finding a deceased man off Harbor Boulevard in Oxnard around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

CHP officers arrived at the time above after a cyclist noticed a strong odor before finding the man dead 15 feet off the road in brush, according to the VC Star.

Either the Ventura County Sheriff's Office or Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office will investigate the death, depending on the autopsy outcome, CHP sergeant David Kelly told the VC Star.

Initial investigation suggested no suspicion of foul play at the time of discovery, but the body had obvious signs of decomposition, according to Kelly.

The investigation remains ongoing and more information will be provided once available to Your News Channel.

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