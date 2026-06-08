Jorge Hurtado and two juveniles charged with the February murder of Luis Terrazas at Bohnett Park

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – On Monday, Jorge Angel Hurtado and two juveniles were officially charged in the shooting death of Luis Terrazas on February 20, 2026, at Bohnett Park in Santa Barbara.

Hurtado and two others were arrested last week in connection with the homicide investigation.

While the Senior Deputy District Attorney Weichbrod, who is prosecuting the case, could not legally confirm if the juvenile defendants were the same ones taken into custody last week to Your News Channel, he did confirm that if any of the juvenile defendants meet the conditions to be tried as an adult, his office intends to apply to have any qualifying defendant's cases moved to adult court.

Hurtado is currently scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment on June 11 of this year on charges of felony murder and attempted murder as well as special allegations including that the killing was on behalf of a criminal street gang stated the criminal complaint filed in Santa Barbara County Superior Court Monday.

His bail has been set at $3 million dollars added the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office in a press release Monday.

On Feb. 20, around 1:31 a.m., officers were dispatched to a reported shooting at Bohnett Park on San Pascual Street stated a press release Thursday from the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Arriving officers found an adult man, later identified as Luis Terrazas, suffering from a gunshot wound and another uninjured victim at the scene detailed the Santa Barbra Police Department.

Officers employed life-saving measures at the scene until paramedics arrived and transported Terrazas to Cottage Hospital for further medical treatment shared the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Despite those attempts by first responders, Terrazas died from his injuries at the hospital noted the Santa Barbara Police Department.

According to Santa Barbara Police, detectives identified multiple suspects who were believed to have participated in the fatal shooting and prepared a multi-agency law enforcement operation to conduct simultaneous arrests in Ventura, Camarillo, and Santa Barbara.

On June 4, search and arrest warrants were executed by multiple agencies and three suspects were taken into custody shared the Santa Barbara Police Department last week.

The investigation into the fatal shooting remains ongoing and anyone with more information is asked to contact the Santa Barbara Police Department at 805-897-2465.