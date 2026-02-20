One dead after shooting in Bohnett Park in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - One person is dead after a shooting at Bohnett Park in Santa Barbara near the Boys and Girls Club.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot would and another uninjured victim.

Officers began administering aid to the injured man, but he passed away at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

An early investigation shows that the suspect or suspects may have fled the area in an unknown vehicle.

It is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

The name of the deceased is being withheld.

This is a developing story, and You Newschannel will provide updates as it comes into the newsroom.