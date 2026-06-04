Three arrested in connection with February fatal shooting at Bohnett Park Thursday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – On Thursday, three people were arrested in a multi-county, coordinated law enforcement operation in connection with the fatal shooting of Luis Terrazas at Bohnett Park on February 20, 2026.

According to the Santa Barbara Police Department, 18-year-old Jimmy Alexander Mora Jr. of Ventura and 19-year-old Jorge Hurtado of Camarillo were arrested Thursday and booked on charges including first-degree murder.

A third suspect, an unnamed juvenile taken into custody in Santa Barbara, was also arrested in connection and booked on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon for the benefit of a criminal street gang added the local police agency.

On Feb. 20, around 1:31 a.m., officers were dispatched to a reported shooting at Bohnett Park on San Pascual Street stated a press release Thursday from the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Arriving officers found an adult man, later identified as Luis Terrazas, suffering from a gunshot wound and another uninjured victim at the scene detailed the Santa Barbra Police Department.

Officers employed life-saving measures at the scene until paramedics arrived and transported Terrazas to Cottage Hospital for further medical treatment shared the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Despite those attempts by first responders, Terrazas died from his injuries at the hospital noted the Santa Barbara Police Department.

According to Santa Barbara Police, detectives identified multiple suspects who were believed to have participated in the fatal shooting and prepared a multi-agency law enforcement operation to conduct simultaneous arrests in Ventura, Camarillo, and Santa Barbara.

On June 4, search and arrest warrants were executed by multiple agencies and the following suspects were taken into custody and booked on the following charges shared the Santa Barbara Police Department:

Jimmy Alexander Mora Jr., 18, of Ventura was booked on first-degree murder, attempted murder, conspiracy, and several weapons-related charges

Jorge Hurtado, 19, of Camarillo was booked on first-degree murder, attempted murder, conspiracy, and additional weapons-related charges

A Juvenile was booked on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon for the benefit of a criminal street gang, conspiracy, and multiple weapons charges

The investigation into the fatal shooting remains ongoing and anyone with more information is asked to contact the Santa Barbara Police Department at 805-897-2465.

According to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office, Terrazas was facing a charge of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a stabbing on State Street last summer at the time of his death.

He pled not guilty during his arraignment on the assault charge which was downgraded from an earlier charge of attempted murder with a gang enhancement explained the local prosecutor's office.