One Person Has Died and Two Others Hospitalized after Early Morning Stabbing on State Street; One Person In Custody

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - One person has died, two others have been hospitalized, and one person has been taken into custody after a stabbing on State Street early Friday morning.

Later Friday morning, the Santa Barbara Police Department confirmed that one of the stabbing victims has died and one person has been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

According to Santa Barbara Police, an initial investigation suggests that the incident was isolated and there is no immediate threat to public safety.

On Aug. 1, around 12:23 a.m., police officers were flagged down by a passerby who reported a man with a knife in the 500 block of State Street stated the Santa Barbara Police Department in a press release.

Officers responded to the area and found a person with a stab wound on the ground and officers quickly surrounded the area and found two other people with stab wounds detailed the Santa Barbara Police.

All three victims were transported to Cottage Hospital for further medical treatment and their medical conditions have not been made public.

The 500 block of State Street was closed off from Hotel Santa Barbara to the Old Kings Road area as part of the investigation and a command post was established at the intersection at Cota Street and State Street.

The Santa Barbara Police Department has asked anyone with information to contact Santa Barbara Police at 805-882-8900.