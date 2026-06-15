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Local Forecast

Tracking coastal flooding Monday, cooling week

KEYT
By
today at 4:08 am
Published 4:18 am

Happy Monday! We begin the morning with marine clouds and fog. Some misting and drizzle may occur in fog prone areas. Clouds will peel back this evening and give way to mostly sunny skies. Highs rise into the 60s and 70s by the beaches and 80s inland. A large set of waves are headed to the areas this week and may cause coastal flooding along the beaches. A Beach Hazard Statement has been issued for Santa Barbara through Ventura and portions of LA counties. Rip currents will be dangerous and during high tide times some minor coastal flooding is likely.

More fog and clouds are in the forecast Tuesday morning. Similar clearing patterns expected and similar temperatures. More high waves and dangerous marine waters will impact those who plan to head to the beaches. Swim with lifeguards on duty, and be wary of high tide times.

We begin a cooling trend Wednesday into the weekend. Clouds will be slower and slower to clear and some areas will only get a few hours of sun each afternoon. Many beaches hold into the 60s while inland areas cool 5-10 degrees. We hold below average into next week.

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Mackenzie Lake

Mackenzie Lake is the Chief Meteorologist for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mackenzie, click here.

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