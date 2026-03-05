Skip to Content
CIF-State playoff results: St. Joseph advances to regional semifinals in girls basketball

Knights get another home game in a regional semifinal
Published 11:29 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) -

CIF-State Girls Basketball Round 2

Division 1: Francis Parker 60, Oak Park 46

Division 2: St. Joseph 60, St. Margaret's 52: Knights host Rosary Academy on Saturday in a regional semifinal

CIF-State Boys Basketball Round 2

Division 3: Colony 67, Atascadero 61

CIF-State Boys Soccer Regional Semifinals

Division 5: Crystal Springs Upland 5, Nipomo 0

CIF-State Girls Soccer Regional Semifinals

Division 1: Mater Dei 2, Oaks Christian 0

Division 2: Westlake 1, Garces Memorial 0: Warriors host Westview on Saturday in regional final

