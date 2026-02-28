Wynne and Bishop Diego soar to CIF title in D5 thriller

AZUSA, Calif. (KEYT) - Eden Wynne made a floater with just six seconds to play to lift Bishop Diego to a CIF-Southern Section Division 5 championship, 42-41 over Burroughs of Burbank.

Down 42-40 Burroughs had a chance to tie at the free throw line but made just 1 of 2 and the Cardinals celebrate their first CIF-SS crown since 2015.

Wynne led the Cardinals with 16 points while Luz Castro added 9 points and Jaymi Coronado tallied 8 points.

The 27-4 Cardinals now get ready for the State playoffs.