Dons are ‘host with the most’ as they finish SB Holiday Classic undefeated

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Levi Oakes got Santa Barbara High School off to a fast start while Owen Horn gave the Dons a strong finish as they beat Oakland Tech 61-54 to finish 4-0 at their own tournment.

The Dons went 4-0 at the Santa Barbara Holiday Classic and improve to 8-6 overall.

Horn scored 13 of his team-high 15 points after halftime while Oakes tallied 6 of the Dons first 8 points in the game and finished with 14 points.

Here are other results from the final day of the tournament:

San Marcos 63, Granada Hills Charter 42:

(Aidan Conlan scores the basket and was fouled in the third quarter. Entenza Design). Junior Aidan Conlan scored a game-high 20 points while seniors Koji Hefner and Brody Green added 12 and 10 points respectively. The Royals went 2-2 in the tournament and improved to 11-5 on the season.

Dos Pueblos 58, Saratoga 53 (OT):

(Coulter Jay tallied a double-double for the winning Chargers. Entenza Design).

DP went 2-2 in the tournament after working overtime on the final day. Coulter Jay led the Chargers with 25 points and 10 rebounds while Evan Pinsker hit two 3-pointers in overtime for Dos Pueblos.

(Evan Pinsker scored 13 points as DP improved to 10-4 on the year. Entenza Design).

Bishop Diego 63, Davis Sr. 60

Thousand Oaks 76, College Park 44: Dylan McCord scored 27 points on a school-record 9 three-pointers for 15-0 Lancers.

Pacifica 60, Pinole Valley 54: Tommy Williams scored 15 points for the Tritons.

Westmont 69, Oak Park 60: Grant Shaw scored 15 points for the Eagles.

Whitney 55, Santa Paula 39: Ramirez and Valdovinos scored 9 points apiece for Cardinals

Agoura 63, Madera 42: Derek Crabtree scored 14 points for the Chargers

Pleasant Grove 57, Righetti 41

San Luis Obispo 69, St. Joseph Notre Dame 48